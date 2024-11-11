Veterans Day: What‘s open, what’s closed in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans Day is a federal holiday which means many government institutions and banks are closed. This year’s holiday is giving many workers a long weekend as it falls on Monday.

Veterans Day is to honor veterans and active military service members on Nov. 11, the day World War I ended.

Here‘s a list of what’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2024:

Government offices, services

Most government agencies, such as libraries, courts, motor vehicle offices, are closed on Veterans Day. Nearly all of our county and municipal offices in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are closed Monday. Garbage pick up and recyclables will continue in many areas, such as Jacksonville and St. Johns County. It’s important to check with your local government to see if your refuse collection is being delayed for the holiday.

Postal

United States Postal Service will not be delivering mail Monday

FedEx and UPS will be operating as usual on Monday.

Banks

In general, banks are closed on Veterans Day because the federal holiday is observed by the Federal Reserve.

Institutions such as Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other major banks will be closed. ATMs will remain open.

Stock Market

The stock market will be open Monday. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq do not close on Veterans Day.

Retail, restaurants

Major retailers like Publix, Walmart, Target, Costco and other grocery chains will be open Monday.

Many restaurants are offering free meals and special deals to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

Read: List | Restaurants offering free meals, beverages for past, present service members on Veterans Day

