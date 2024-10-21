List | View your sample ballot before early voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ahead of Nov. 5 Election Day, early voting kicked off Monday in Florida. The following is a county-by-county list of elections supervisors where voters can view their sample ballot before heading to the polls.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 7. To check if you’re registered to vote, click here.

Read: County-By-County | Early voting locations where you live

Baker County

Early voting dates: Thursday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 2.

Bradford County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Clay County

Early voting dates: Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Columbia County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2

Duval County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 3: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flagler County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nassau County

Early voting dates: Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Nov. 2; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Putnam County

Early voting dates: Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21

St. Johns County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Union County

Early voting dates: Saturday, Oct. 26 through Nov. 2

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.