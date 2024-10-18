County-By-County | Florida Early Voting Guide, where, when to vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week kicked off early voting in 13 states for the Nov. 5 general election. Georgia has reported a record turnout on its first day. Early voting in Florida starts Monday in 49 counties.

Here’s a county-by-county list on when and where you can early vote in Northeast Florida.

Baker County

When: Thursday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 2.

Where: Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 N 5th St., Macclenny FL

Bradford County

When: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Where: Bradford County Courthouse, 945 North Temple Ave. (Highway 301), Starke

Clay County

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Health Department Fleming Island Building, 1845 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island FL

Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg FL

Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs FL

Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 S Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights FL

Eagle Landing Residents Club, 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park FL

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Drive, Orange Park FL

Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park FL

Columbia County

When: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Main Office, 971 W. Duval St., Ste 102, Lake City, FL, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Branch Office, 17579 SW SR 47, Ft. White, FL, 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Duval County

When: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 3: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Rd S, Jacksonville, FL

Balis Community Center (adjacent to the San Marco Library), 1513 La Salle Street, Jacksonville, FL

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave W, Jacksonville, FL

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL

EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center, 1697 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL

FSCJ Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South, 13934 Village Lake Circle, Jacksonville, FL

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville, FL

Maxville Branch Library, 8375 Maxville Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave West, Jacksonville, FL

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL

Police Athletic League, 3450 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Southside Community Center, 10080 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Supervisor of Elections, 105 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County, 1010 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road S., Jacksonville, FL

Willow Branch Library, 2875 Park St., Jacksonville, FL

Flagler County

Where: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Flagler County Supervisor of Election Office, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave. Flagler Beach, FL

Nassau County

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Nov. 2; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Atlantic Avenue Recreation Center, 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach FL

Hilliard Community Center, 37177 Pecan St. Hilliard FL

James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Plc. Yulee FL

Walter Junior Boatright County Building, 45401 N Mickler St., Callahan FL

Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee FL

Putnam County

When: Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka, FL

Interlachen Community Center, 135, S. County Road 315, Interlachen, FL

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit St., Crescent City, FL

St. Johns County

When: Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Early vote at the following locations:

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd, St. Johns, FL

RiverHouse at RiverTown, 140 Landing St, St. Johns, FL

The Cafe at World Golf Hall of Fame, 1 World Golf Pl, St. Augustine, FL

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Ave. A, #101, St. Augustine, FL

Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St, St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL

W.E. Harris Community Center, 400 E Harris St, Hastings, FL

Union County

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 through Nov. 2

Where: Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 W. Main St. Lake Butler, FL

