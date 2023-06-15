List: Where to watch fireworks, celebrate Fourth of July in the Jacksonville area in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth of July is weeks away and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Clay County

Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights will hold its Our Country Day celebration with food vendors, crafts, a 5K run, and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks will take place at Keystone Beach Park at 9:30 p.m.

Entry into the beach park will require each spectator to have a wristband. Wristbands will cost $1 each and are available at City Hall and local businesses. Wristbands can be purchased until the fireworks begin. For a full schedule of events and more information, click here.

RELATED: Safety agency warns about sparkler, fireworks safety for Fourth of July

Orange Park

American Pride 4th of July is back at Moosehaven this year on Tuesday, July 4! The event starts at 5 p.m. and features live music, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks display over the St Johns River at dusk.

RELATED: Some pet owners use CBD to calm their pets during 4th of July fireworks | Local lifeguards urge beach safety for busy 4th of July weekend | Signs and symptoms that show you could be suffering from heat-related illness

Duval County

Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville began launching fireworks from multiple locations in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. That tradition will continue this year, as fireworks will be launched from:

Downtown Jacksonville

Highlands - Ray Greene Park (park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

Fireworks at each location will be launched Tuesday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

WATCH: Jacksonville’s 2019 fireworks display

WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville firework show WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville firework show Posted by Action News Jax on Thursday, July 4, 2019

RELATED: Fourth of July: How to protect your pets from fireworks

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family and spend the evening celebrating America’s birthday with fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be launching from the pier (504 1st St. N.) with a “test” shot at 8:45 p.m.

The Pier will be closed in preparation for the event starting at 4 p.m. on July 2. The Pier parking lot will be closed to all vehicles all day on July 4th but can be used to view the fireworks.

RELATED: Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

Light Up Amelia and the City of Fernandina Beach and Florida Public Utilities present the Hometown 4th of July Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. This year will feature music, food trucks, and commercial vendors. Fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

“Fireworks Over The Matanzas,” a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., including a performance by The All-Star Orchestra. Everyone attending should find their parking area prior to 8 p.m., when road closures begin. For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Lake City

The City of Lake City and The Rotary Club of Lake City is hosting a Downtown Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1. There will be live entertainment, vendors, a hot dog eating contest, a car show, a kids zone, and food trucks.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: 10 ways to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks safely

Putnam County

Palatka

Food, music, and entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to take place at approximately 9 p.m.

The celebration will include food trucks, a kids’ zone, and music. Click here for more information.

Union County

Lake Butler

The Lake Butler Rotary Club is proud to host its Independence Day Celebration at Lakeside Park on Saturday, July 1.

The celebration will include a 5K run, fishing tournament, food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and a fireworks display. Click here for more information.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

St. Marys

As part of its 2023 Independence Day festival, St. Marys will hold a fireworks display over the St. Marys River Tuesday, July 4 at dusk. Other activities throughout the day include a 5K and 10K run, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, and a parade. For more information and a schedule of the day’s events, visit the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys website.

Glynn County

Brunswick

A free fireworks show will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the heart of Historic Downtown Brunswick on Tuesday, July 4 at dusk. For more information about the festivities, which include food, games, crafts, and free watermelon, click here.

RELATED: Five things to know about Georgia's fireworks law

Jekyll Island

Beachfront fireworks will take place Tuesday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Ideal viewing locations include Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park. For more information, click here.

The Jekyll Island parking fee will be increased for the day of the event. The fee at the parking gate will be an additional $4 per daily pass; annual passes are not impacted. For additional information, please visit the Parking Passes & Entry page of Jekyll Island’s website.

Sea Island

For guests and residents of Sea Island: The Cloister and Beach Club have many activities scheduled each year during the 4th of July weekend. July 4th usually begins with a flag-raising ceremony and ends the day of family fun and celebration with a Fireworks Spectacular around 9 p.m. Click here for more information about events at Sea Island.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Monday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Pier.

The Annual St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival held July 2-4 in the Pier Village on St. Simons has been an island tradition for over 60 years. With St. Simons Island fireworks, a 5K and 1-mile fun run, and more, this is the perfect family-friendly event this season. The festival hours run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit goldenisles.com.

Did we miss a fireworks display? Email the information to web@actionnewsjax.com.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Cox Media Group