LISTEN: WOKV helps you find the best Back-to-School deals with the Back-to-School Special

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Consumers Start Buying Back-To-School Supplies At Wal-Mart ROLLING MEADOWS, IL - JULY 26: Shoppers peruse notebooks and other back-to-school items in a Wal-Mart store July 28, 2003 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Wal-Mart said that sales in the month of July at its U.S. stores that were open at least one year could top expectations. Warm weather has helped turnaround slower retail sales following the cooler weather of May and June. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Tim Boyle/Photo Credit: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)
Summer vacation is coming to a close, and parents are gearing up to send their kids back to school. Stores from around the area are offering different kinds of markdowns for Back-To-School time, but which ones are the best deals? WOKV’s Chase Bunker searched all over to find the best deals in the area for WOKV’s Back-to-School Special.

Chase spoke with officials from Walmart, Office Depot, Old Navy, RC Uniforms, and Publix about what deals they’re offering, their busiest times, the item that runs out the quickest, and how fast it’s restocked.

“We’re really excited about back-to-school this year,” says Walmart spokesperson Ashley Nolan. “Families are always looking for affordability and we know it’s top of mind for customers. We’re really excited because, this year, starting at just $16, you can get a full list of supplies and a backpack with some of the most requested items for again, just $16.”

“So we have jeans starting from $14 for the kids, adult jeans are starting from $22. We’ve got some active tops and bottoms that are on sale, and then we’re also in our biggest back-to-school $5, $6, $7, and $8 deals,” says Joelle Downes, the General Manager of Old Navy at the St. Johns Town Center.

If you’re buying school uniforms for the first time, Maria Crandall, the Operations Manager at RC Uniforms, recommends buying three to five sets of uniforms, depending on how often you wash them.

Make sure you listen to the full Back-to-School Special to hear the best deals in the area.

You can find all of the deals on the Walmart, Office Depot, Old Navy, RC Uniforms, Target, Staples, and Publix websites

