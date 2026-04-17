Little Free Libraries coming to Jacksonville parks, unveiling set for April 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several new Little Free Libraries are coming to parks across Jacksonville as part of a community partnership aimed at promoting literacy.

Reading Adventures with Paisley is working with members of the Jacksonville City Council, JaxParks, the American Legion Post 129 Canteen, Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library and Jacksonville Public Library to install four Little Free Libraries in local parks.

An unveiling event is scheduled for Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. at Ed Austin Regional Park Playground.

Organizers say families are invited to attend and bring books to share. The River City Readers Bookmobile will also be on site until 5 p.m.

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