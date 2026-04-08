Live: Pentagon gives briefing on Iran war following Trump’s 2 week ceasefire announcement

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine will hold a media briefing at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Pentagon.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a two-week ceasefire in the war that tore across the Middle East and disrupted the global energy market, with U.S. President Donald Trump pulling back from his threats to destroy Iranian “civilization.”

But questions emerged over what appeared to be dueling proposals, with Iran insisting it would control and charge ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as well as enrich uranium. Trump initially said Iran proposed a “workable” 10-point plan that could help end the war but later called the plan fraudulent without elaborating.

Israel backed the U.S. ceasefire but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it doesn’t cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which continued through the morning.

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