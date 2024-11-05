Live updates: Suspicious package at Jacksonville voting precinct is false alarm, city says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election Day 2024 is underway in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Action News Jax will be following the latest developments LIVE as they happen below. Refresh this page for the latest.

1:39 p.m.: The City of Jacksonville said on X, formerly known as Twitter, “There was a suspicious package at the Beaver Street Enterprise Center polling site, but JSO cleared it and the polling site reopened shortly after. False alarm.”

12:48 p.m.: Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland tells Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger that a suspicious package is at a voting precinct.

Holland said this is happening at 1225 West Beaver Street. He said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is on the way and they were able to pull equipment out and keep voters away.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.



