Local businessman calls out Jacksonville City Council member during committee meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a council committee meeting on Tuesday, a proposal from Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. requested to move $250,000 from Beaver Street Enterprise Center for the installation of sidewalks, traffic devices and other safety improvements.

The executive director of Beaver Street, Terrance Brisbane, wasn’t happy.

During public comment at Tuesday’s council committee meeting, Brisbane accused Gaffney Jr.’s proposed change as retaliation for supporting his election opponent, Tameka Gaines-Holly.

“A few weeks after the election, councilman Gaffney was upset with me... can’t let you go down that path,” Brisbane said.

Brisbane says he learned of the sudden change -- with no word from Gafney Jr.

“It was shocking to us for something to happen like this without any prior notification or any rhyme or reason,” Brisbane said.

When Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez reached out to Gafney Jr. he didn’t address Brisbane’s allegations. He says he wants to help minority business development -- but that changed after receiving calls from his constituents.

In a statement to Action News Jax, Gafney Jr. says in part, quote, “I received an overwhelming number of calls and emails from constituents regarding speed humps, traffic lights, railroad crossings, sidewalks, and bridges.”

For 20 years, Brisbane Street Enterprises Center has been helping minorities in small businesses and non-profits grow. He says the money goes a long way.

“It’s huge! If I’m a small business and I’m just getting off the ground and I need funds for documentation and I need to get business things done and I need to get a website done and I need to get supplies, $2,000 is a lot of money,” Brisbane said.

The ordinance is set to be discussed in the next city council meeting on Jun. 27.