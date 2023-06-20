‘Lettuce feed your kids:’ Duval County Public Schools to provide free summer meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful. Family food budgets must be stretched even further.

Duval County Public Schools is proud to announce that free summer meals are available to kids and teens aged 18 or younger at sites across our community.

There are three ways to find a summer meal location near you.

Dial 2-1-1

Text the word “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304

Visit SummerBreakSpot.org

You can also visit duvalschools.nutrislice.com or download the free NutriSlice app on your smartphone to see menus.