Local caregiver arrested for abuse, allegedly left special needs child at hospital in poor condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mikaela Green, of Jacksonville, was arrested for abusing and neglecting a special needs child, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, Green is the primary caregiver of the victim.

The child is “a medically complex child; diagnosed with cerebral palsy, an anoxic brain injury, a seizure disorder, is non-verbal, and is dependent on a feeding tube and is wheelchair bound.”

On June 23, Green took the victim to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. According to JSO, Green told medical staff the victim had been vomiting for one and a half weeks. Among other things, the victim also had an ulcer.

The First Coast Child Protection Team conducted a medical evaluation and found the victim was “thin, cachectic in appearance,” underweight, and had pressure sores on her body.

According to the report, professionals determined the girl was malnourished and showed symptoms of a “prolonged period of starvation.” They also found the child was without a wheelchair for a year.

Professionals determined Green has neglected the child by not providing enough food and not providing the child access to her follow-up doctor’s appointments.

According to police, Green dropped the child off at the hospital and wasn’t seen for two weeks. She didn’t bring the needed feeding machine and ignored calls from the hospital, DCF, and law enforcement.

Green was arrested on Nov. 30.

She is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

