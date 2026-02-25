Local chefs, wineries gather for Jacksonville’s Food and Wine Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food lovers and wine fans will have a chance to sample some of the city’s best on Saturday, March 7, at the Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverside Artist Square Park, located under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Guests can enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 25 chefs and wineries, along with live entertainment throughout the evening.

Jacksonville’s top restaurants and renowned wineries will be featured, offering a variety of dishes and pours.

For tickets and more information, visit JFWF.com.

