Local church group to return home from Israel after being stranded due to Hamas attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local church group, that found themselves stranded in Israel during the Hamas attacks, is set to complete their journey home tonight.

Overnight, about 20 members returned home safely. Action News Jax captured the moment they arrived at the Jacksonville International Airport.

Many of the members tell us they are relieved and glad to be home.

The members of the First Baptist Church Fernandina Beach group, a total of 54, were in Israel last week when they found themselves caught up in a war zone.

A little after midnight on Sunday, the first half of the group arrived home, expressing their gratitude for being safe.

Susan DeVane, a church member, said, “We’re just so glad to be home. It was a surreal experience. And we just appreciate everybody, we feel completely blessed.”

The group had reportedly been dancing on a boat in the middle of the Sea of Galilee when they heard about the first Hamas attack in Israel.

DeVane recounted, “We were on the boat, and when as soon as we got off, we could see kind of the looks on our pastor’s face and our guide’s face, that something had changed.”

From there, DeVane explained how the atmosphere took a grim turn, with the group reportedly hearing sirens, gunshots, and flashes in the middle of the night.

DeVane explained, “From the top of our hotel, we could hear kind of the percussiveness of explosions.”

Their guide played a crucial role in helping them escape the dangerous parts of the war. While close to the conflict, members tell Action News Jax they felt safe traveling in buses and receiving meals in five-star hotels.

Todd DeVane, another church member stated “I never felt that at any time that we were in tremendous danger, the people that were looking out after us were really looking out to make sure we were not in harm’s way.”

The group made their way to Jordan on Tuesday, where they awaited flights back home. This weekend, they finally returned to Jacksonville.

Susan DeVane emphasized the support they received, saying, “Each step of the way, there were people that genuinely cared about our safety, and we genuinely care about them. We’re continuing to pray for them.”

Action News Jax will be present at Jacksonville International Airport to cover the arrival of the remaining church members.

