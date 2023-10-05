Local congressmen sound the alarm as two more ships are decommissioned at NS Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport has lost two more ships, with the recent decommissioning of the USS Detroit and USS Little Rock last week.

It makes a total of four littoral combat-class ships to be decommissioned at the naval station this year.

The ships are designed to service shallow waters and have been utilized to combat drug smuggling in the Caribbean.

“The LCS has really done some great work,” said Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District).

Rutherford recently fought an effort decommission an additional eight LCS over the next few years and was able to reduce the number down to just four.

He argued scrapping the ships is a waste of taxpayer dollars, as they haven’t even made it halfway into their serviceable lives.

“We’re gonna throw away $4.5 billion to save - You know we’re going to throw away a dime to save a nickel,” said Rutherford.

On the other hand, Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL 6th District) said from the outset the ships have been plagued with problems like engine malfunctions, electrical issues and even hull cracks.

“The ship has been a total lemon. It’s clunker. It’s been a disaster,” said Waltz.

Waltz is pushing for accountability from Navy leadership, arguing the LCS program’s failures have come at a huge cost to taxpayers and the Mayport military community.

“Whole communities they invest in the roads, in the schools, in the housing expecting to have a certain number of ships and then suddenly when the Pentagon says, oh we changed our mind, that has real impacts,” said Waltz.

But both Rutherford and Waltz agree, the decommissioning of the ships at Mayport are part of a larger trend towards a shrinking US Naval fleet - A trend they argue puts national security at risk.

“The Chinese are looking to have 460 vessels by 2030. The US Fleet is estimated to shrink to less than 300. We’re trying to get to 355 and we’re actually going backwards,” said Rutherford.

“I mean this is obviously an issue for Mayport and our community, but this is an issue for America,” said Waltz.

Rutherford said he’s hopeful some of the cost of the decommissioned ships can be recouped by selling the vessels to allied foreign nations.

Ironically, LCS ships are still being produced and Naval Station Mayport is expected to get three brand new ships once they’re done being constructed.

