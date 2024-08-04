Local counties prepare for potential flooding as Tropical Storm Debby approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Storm preparations continue across northeast Florida as Tropical Storm Debby approaches. Many places are worried about potential flooding, including Jacksonville.

Jacksonville does not distribute sandbags, but Action News Jax Shanila Kabir talked to several neighbors and businesses taking matters into their own hands.

Saturday, thousands of sandbags were distributed across several local counties.

“I’m picking up the sandbags they’re offering I’ve used some in the past. I have a carport garage the water seeps into,” Baker County resident Lola Chandler said.

Baker County gave out at least 1,500 sandbags, and officials have another 3,000 to distribute on Sunday.

“People want to sit the storm out they don’t want to leave their homes, and we get that. We understand that nobody ever wants to leave their homes because they want to take care of their stuff,” Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said.

In Clay County, homeowners got up to 10 sandbags each.

St. Johns County will also be handing out sandbags on Sunday at 8 a.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center.

In Jacksonville, the emergency operations center is now fully activated. In a one-on-one interview – the Director of the Emergency Preparedness Division says all hands are on deck. Officials have been monitoring the storm for three days now.

So far there are no evacuation orders in place.

We have county-by-county information for Florida and Georgia.

