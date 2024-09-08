Local crossing guard turns 87

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook wished Crossing Guard Daniel Finch a happy 87th birthday.

He turned 87 on Thursday.

Finch has been a crossing guard in the community for 10 years.

Photos posted by Sheriff Cook on Facebook show Finch smiling with a cupcake.

