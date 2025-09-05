Local delivery driver is recovering after dog attack in Atlantic Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville delivery driver is recovering from severe injuries after she says she was attacked by a dog.

Jill Mroz said she was dropping off an order in an Atlantic Beach neighborhood on Friday when a pit bull bit her chest and then latched onto her arm.

“I was there maybe half a minute,” said Mroz. “He would not let go of my arm.”

She said when the homeowner finally got the dog to release her, the paramedics were called.

Mroz said she spent 6 days in the trauma ward at the hospital.

“He got tissue,” Mroz said. “He got muscle. He completely severed the tendon to one of my fingers.”

When Action News Jax stopped by the owner’s home, he told us his pit bull is 2 years old and has never acted that way before.

He said he surrendered his dog to animal control.

“I feel bad for the lady,” said the homeowner. “She didn’t deserve to be attacked; she’s just doing her job.”

While Mroz said the dog should have been locked up in the first place, she claims DoorDash is to blame.

She said it is all because they duplicated the order.

A DoorDash spokesperson sent Action News Jax a statement: “This was a terrible incident, and our thoughts are with the injured dasher. We’re relieved to hear they are recovering and have reached out to offer our direct support.”

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said it is not releasing the report at this time due to it still being an ongoing investigation.

Action News Jax also asked if there were any previous complaints of dog attacks at the address where Friday’s attack occurred. We have not gotten a response.

