Local family turns pain into prevention with upcoming golf event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville family is looking to bridge the gap in awareness and the stigma of substance abuse with an upcoming golf event. Brian and Kim Kelly set up the All Life Is Valuable - Everyone (A.L.I.V.E.) Golf Classic to honor their son, Palmer, and raise money for Drug Free Duval to help boost efforts to prevent overdose and help those struggling with addiction. Palmer Kelly died nearly six years ago after overdosing on cocaine that was laced with fentanyl.

“We want to take this tragic loss and help other families who are going through this in our community,” said Kim Kelly. “We’re here today to help the Jacksonville community, to help other families, to let them know there are great resources out there, that there is hope, and that they can talk about it freely.”

The 2nd annual A.L.I.V.E. Golf Classic will take place on May 4 at the Queen’s Harbour Yacht and Country Club. The event will feature Narcan training on JTA’s Safety on the Move bus. You can find more information on how to register for the A.L.I.V.E Golf Classic or to become a sponsor on the Drug Free Duval website.

“We’re starting to see funding dry up to make Narcan accessible,” said Mike McCormick of Florida Poison Control Center. “So groups like Drug Free Duval, they’re out handing it out, I’m out in public also putting it out, but our access to be able to get it out into the public is shrinking.”

Mike McCormick of Florida Poison Control Center joins Jacksonville's Morning News to talk about A.L.I.V.E. Golf Classic (Kristine Bellino, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

You can listen to Brian and Kim Kelly’s journey through loss, the setup of the golf event, and their message to the community in the full interview.

