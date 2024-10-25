Local father speaks on son’s death due to gun violence

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 14-year-old from Jacksonville who was shot and killed in Marion County this week told Action News Jax his son is yet another victim of gun violence.

Father Johnny Fudge spoke out as Marion County deputies continued their investigation into son Marshaun Jones’ death. He said he was devastated by the loss of his son.

“He was lively, energetic, and always loved to have fun. He was always silly and making people laugh,” said Johnny Fudge.

Johnny Fudge adds that as of right now, he still knows very little about his son’s passing.

Marshaun Jones had just moved to Ocala a week ago from Jacksonville. Fudge said Marshaun was in a home in Ocala in the Marion Oaks neighborhood with four other minors.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Marshaun died from a single gunshot wound.

Now, Johnny Fudge has a message for all adults with guns in their homes.

“Parents with these guns need to get control of them because these guns are a major factor in this community. Minors shouldn’t have easy access to these guns,” said Fudge.

Action News Jax spoke to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who said they are still working on evidence samples, interviews, and search warrants.

Anyone with information is always encouraged to call CrimeStoppers.

