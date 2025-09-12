Local food park says it’s at risk of shutting down due to code enforcement citations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manager of a local food truck park is claiming the city is trying to force him out of business with repeated citations for code violations.

From soul food to American diner cuisine, the Trout River Food Park has provided residents in the Northside a plethora of dining options since it opened in late 2021.

Patrons like Se’Vona Bolds told Action News Jax it has become a staple.

“Most food trucks be out Southside, Westside, where most people can’t get to, and this area right here is kind of a good area for people who are close by that can’t really drive out far,” said Bolds.

However, since its opening, the park’s manager claims that inspections from code enforcement and citations for infractions, ranging from trash to issues with fencing and signage, have become routine.

The presence of city inspectors hasn’t gone unnoticed by vendors like Stevon Davis, who owns Kettle and Spoon Soul Food Seafood and More.

“Twice a month, maybe every other month or so,” said Davis. “We fill a void. It’s like a food desert out here besides Rally’s and Burger King and blah, blah, blah, we don’t have nothing else over here. And this is our livelihood.”

The park manager said he estimates he’s been issued more than a dozen citations since setting up shop.

“It is their goal to shut the Food Park down. They have continued their harassment, and there does not seem to be an end in sight, except for closing the Food Park,” the manager claimed in a recent Facebook post.

But the city is pushing back.

“His recent frustrations have led to discussions about the park’s status, but it is important for our community to understand that these decisions are not being made by the City or Code Enforcement,” said Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. (D-District 8) in a statement sent to Action News Jax.

In speaking with the manager who declined to go on camera, he did acknowledge to Action News Jax that the city hasn’t directly threatened to shut him down, but he argued the continued cost of what he views as targeted and frivolous citations has become unsustainable and is about to drive him out of business either way.

If that happens, patrons said the loss of the food haven wouldn’t just mean fewer dining options, but the loss of a beloved community gathering place.

“With everybody out here, it really brings the community together,” said Bolds.

