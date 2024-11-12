Local Georgia state representative elected House Majority Whip

ATLANTA — Georgia Stare Representative James Burchett (R-Waycross) has been elected to serve as the House Majority Whip for the 2025-2026 legislative term.

He was selected during the House Majority Caucus elections on Tuesday.

In a news release, Burchett said he is honored to be elected for a second term.

“... We will continue championing policies to further enhance public safety, healthcare and support for Georgians. As Majority Whip and with the assistance of our entire whip team, we will continue to guarantee that our members are supported and that they are able to move our state forward with principled conservative legislation,” Burchett said in the release.

The Majority Whip is in charge of “overseeing legislation as it progresses through both chambers of the General Assembly and assisting Majority Caucus members in understanding the nuances of bills and resolutions.”

