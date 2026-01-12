Jacksonville journalist in viral exchange with Jaguars head coach says she has no regrets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local journalist is getting high praise and some sharp criticism for her exchange with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the post-game news conference following Sunday’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jacksonville Free Press has been printing since 1986, and its Associate Editor Lynn Jones-Turpin has been in the industry nearly as long.

“We report the news fairly, unbiased, you know, from our heart, intentionally,” Jones-Turpin said.

And it was a moment that came from the heart during Sunday’s post-game news conference with Coen that catapulted Jones-Turpin into the national spotlight.

“Coach Liam came in. He was biting his lip. He was emotional to the point where he was holding this city, the team, his family, the fans, everyone. I could look at him and see it was on his shoulders,” Jones-Turpin said.

And when handed the mic to ask a question, Jones-Turpin told Action News Jax the words just came out.

“I just want to tell you, congratulations on your success, young man. You hold your head up, alright? You guys have had a most magnificent season,” Jones-Turpin told Coen as he thanked her. ”You guys did a great job out there today.”

Some in sports media have argued a news conference is simply not the time or place for those kinds of comments.

Others have argued the exchange was a refreshing moment of humanity in an industry that oftentimes prioritizes tough questions, even in tough moments of defeat.

RELATED: ‘You hold your head up’: Jax Free Press News journalist offers encouragement to Jaguars coach

Giants in the sports reporting industry like Adam Schefter called it an “awesome” exchange.

“It was us as a team and how we felt. The stadium was packed. Everybody wants to go to the Super Bowl. Everybody wants to be a winner, and we are winners, and winners win. We just didn’t get it,” Jones-Turpin said.

But local Associated Press reporter Mark Long called the moment “embarrassing” and jabbed at the Jacksonville Free Press by suggesting it is “fan” or “fake” media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m embarrassed for him. Really? That’s all you had to talk about today?” Jones-Turpin said.

Overall, Jones-Turpin said the response has been overwhelmingly positive and has generated a lot of attention on the newspaper.

She said she’s moving ahead with no regrets and hoping to see the team come back even better next season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We about to take this momentum next year, and listen, we’re not getting ready to put no nothing on it, but we will have a phenomenal season,” Jones-Turpin said.

We did reach out to the Jaguars for comment on the public debate surrounding Jones-Turpin’s exchange with Coen.

We have not heard back, but the team did share the moment on its social media pages on Sunday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.