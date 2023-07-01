Local law enforcement team up for holiday weekend DUI task force

Neptune Beach — The Neptune Beach Police Department is warning anyone who may plan on drinking and driving this weekend, saying, “That is one sure way to spend the holiday weekend in jail.”

Members of NBPD, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department are conducting a DUI Enforcement Campaign tonight throughout the Beaches.

Do not put yourself or anyone else in jeopardy. Law enforcement suggests Calling a cab, Uber, Lyft, calling a friend, designated a DD, or even walking home, just don’t get behind the wheel after drinking.

DUI TASK FORCE

