Local lawmaker raises questions over Duval School consolidation plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker is seeking answers from Duval County Public Schools about why more neighborhood schools are being closed.

State Representative Kimberly Daniels sent a letter to the school board chair on Dec.6th outlining her concerns over the financial reasoning behind the district’s consolidation plans.

The district has said school consolidations are part of a cost-saving measure, which is helping tackle a $1.4 billion budget shortfall.

But Daniels said there are financial inconsistencies.

In her 3-page letter, she said the district’s own financial documents reflect reserve levels and fund balances that do not align with the picture of a crisis requiring drastic cuts.

She also questioned why DCPS approved more than $13 million in salary increases for instructional personnel and district-level administrators.

One community advocate Action News Jax talked with said that while she appreciates that Daniels sent the letter, she said communities are already feeling the impact of those school closures.

“The majority of the schools that are hurting the most are on the northside, the north-west side,” Denise Scott said. “We don’t fight for all the children the same.”

Daniels wants a clear explanation of how the budget deficit was calculated and how it was used to justify school closures. She is asking for written responses and supporting documents within 7 days.

The district told Action News Jax it is aware of the letter, and it will follow up with her directly.

