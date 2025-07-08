Local leaders believe ‘equity’ focus of federal program may be behind loss of Emerald Trail funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The future of the Emerald Trail project is now uncertain, and some local leaders believe the decision that put the project’s future into flux may have come down to one word in a federal grant program’s name: “Equity”.

What would have been the largest influx of federal grant dollars in the city’s history…is now history.

$147 million awarded to the City of Jacksonville to help complete the Emerald Trail through the Federal Highway Administration Neighborhood Access and Equity Program was slashed in the federal reconciliation bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Exhalation when we knew we were getting it, and I would now say majorly disappointed now that it’s been rescinded,” said Groundwork CEO Kay Ehas.

Ehas explained that while the funds had not been disbursed yet, they were expected to be used to build half of the 30-mile urban trail.

The project aims to connect neighborhoods, schools, parks, and more throughout the City of Jacksonville.

There is partial funding to move forward with two of the five impacted segments, but Ehas said state, local, and private dollars, along with other possible grants, will be needed to make up the difference.

“The fact that we’re moving forward with the next two segments gives us time to figure out how to fund the rest of it,” said Ehas.

It’s unclear whether the loss of funding may impact the project’s 2031 completion date, but Mayor Donna Deegan said the city is already looking to reapply for new federal grants.

“We are told we can reapply under an economic development grant, which we will work with our partners, Representatives Rutherford and Bean, to get done,” said Deegan.

The cuts to the federal grant program went beyond Jacksonville.

Nearly 80 projects across the country totaling $3.1 billion were nixed in President Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

Ehas told Action News Jax the inclusion of the word “Equity” in the grant program’s title may have been the Achilles Heel that sealed its fate.

“I think it did, but that’s my personal opinion,” said Ehas.

Ehas said while she was extremely disappointed, she wasn’t completely surprised to hear the grant was axed.

“With the election of the new President, I think we all were cautiously optimistic that we knew potentially something might happen. I think it’s unprecedented what’s happened,” said Ehas.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District), who was supportive of the grant, said there are likely other opportunities to secure federal dollars for the Emerald Trail.

“Because I think the project has got merit,” said Rutherford.

He also agreed the program’s title and the fact it was created as part of former President Joe Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” likely didn’t do it any favors.

“I think we need to rework the application. You know, I would stay away from neighborhood access and equity,” said Rutherford.

But he doesn’t expect any future grant award to be a one-stop-shop like the now-canceled grant would have been.

“I don’t think we can afford all that at one time. I think piecemealing it may be the way to go,” said Rutherford.

And Mayor Deegan acknowledged any new grant application will need to be reconfigured to reflect the change in priorities in the nation’s capital.

“Because of this new priority for the new administration, we’re gonna have to rewrite that grant under a new program and try to go back and get those funds,” said Deegan.

Both Congressman Rutherford and Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) committed to help recoup the lost dollars.

“The Emerald Trail project is designed to improve connectivity and boost Jacksonville’s economy. Despite the claw back of unspent funding, JTA’s vision is far from over,” Congressman Bean told Action News Jax in a statement.

