Jacksonville mom is desperate for answers after her teenage son was shot and killed 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is only speaking with Action News Jax following the death of her 16-year-old son.

Angel Blakeley said her son Cory Smith Jr. was shot and killed early last month while hanging out with friends at a house on Caljon Road.

“I am angry,” Blakeley said. “I am emotional. That was the only boy I had. I had high hopes for him. He was a swim champion. He wanted to go into the military.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to that shooting in Jacksonville’s Pine Forest area.

Officers found the teen shot outside a home on Caljon Road.

At the time, two people were detained for questioning, but as of Monday, police said no arrests have been made in the case.

Right now, it is still unclear how many people were inside that house when the shooting took place and what exactly led up to it.

Both are questions Blakeley said she wants answers to.

“We are looking for justice for my regular son. It’s not as if he was gang-related, or outside robbing people,” Blakeley said.

As Blakeley continues to fight for justice, she is urging other parents to pay attention to their kids.

“There are too many kids losing their lives out here,” Blakeley said. “Parents should just teach their kids the importance of what a friend really is so that your child doesn’t fall into the wrong stuff.”

JSO told Action News Jax that this remains an active investigation.

