Local mom pushes for cameras in classrooms after son severely injured, teacher doesn’t know how

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mom is pushing for security cameras inside classrooms after she picked up her 3-year-old from school with bruises all over and the teacher didn’t know why.

Emory Robles has non-verbal autism, so he can’t talk, but he is high-energy. “He loves balls. He loves playing with cars. He’s high functioning — so he always on the go,” his mom, Erika Madden, said.

That’s why picking the right school for Emory’s first day was so important. In August, he was dropped off at Enterprise Learning Academy with no bruises, according to Madden. But she picked him up with bruises and scratches all over.

“He’s never been out of my sight. Ever. My worst fear became a reality. He was going to be harmed. And it happened,” Madden said. “He looked like he was in a bar fight, like a literal bar fight.”

The injuries were so severe, that Emory had to be taken by ambulance to Wolfson Children’s Hospital where he was admitted into the trauma unit overnight. According to hospital records, Emory’s injuries were consistent with child abuse. Staff noticed he developed bruises even while under their care.

Doctors were concerned about a facial fracture, and brain bleeding according to the documents.

A complaint with the Department of Children and Families said “Emory looked like he got his butt kicked.” According to the report, the teacher said Emory showed up to class that way, which the report said was not true according to pictures time stamped before he was dropped off.

The school was dinged for failing to document the incident the day it happened, and the case was then closed in October. Now, nearly four months later Madden still doesn’t have answers about what happened behind those classroom walls.

“He was literally sent there for his autism, and they failed him.”

Madden started a petition, which now has more than 5,000 signatures to get cameras inside special education classrooms. She wants legislation to require the cameras statewide and recently met with State Senator Tracie Davis’ staff.

“I plan on getting video surveillance in every classroom so every kid is protected. Every teacher is protected,” Madden said. “More accountability. My son needs justice.”

Action News Jax reached out to Davis’ office, but we have not yet heard back.

We also asked Duval County Public Schools about the incident and a representative said they’re looking into it.

