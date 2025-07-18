Local pediatric doctor sees rise in traumatic e-bike and e-scooter injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local doctor warns that severe e-bike injuries are a growing problem, and they are not going away.

From 2023 to 2024, Wolfson Children’s Hospital saw a 222% increase in patients with injuries related to e-bike or e-scooter accidents.

In 2022, they treated 3 patients in their trauma center for injuries related to e-bike and e-scooter crashes.

That number grew to 23 in 2023, 74 in 2024, and 67 just in the first half of this year.

That includes Parker Anderson, a St. Johns County 12-year-old who had to be airlifted to Wolfson in April. He was unconscious for days after crashing his e-bike. He was one of several kids hospitalized.

Action News Jax reporter Alexus Cleavenger asked Dr. John Draus, the medical director of pediatric trauma at Wolfson, if the problem is getting worse.

“Definitely,” said Dr. Draus. “I think these vehicles are certainly being more prevalent. More families are purchasing them, more kids are riding them, and as a result, we are seeing more injuries.”

Dr. Draus said the problem is not just in northeast Florida.

“This is certainly a national problem,” said Dr. Draus.

A problem that he said needs to be addressed, starting with parents at home.

“I think you have to decide if you are going to purchase one of these for your kids and if you are, please, please buy a helmet with it,” said Dr. Draus “And it’s important that it is an appropriate helmet for this type of vehicle.”

At Wolfson, Dr. Draus said they are partnering with community leaders and having early conversations with local government leaders to try and lower the number of injuries.

“We just want kids to be safe,” said Dr. Draus.

On July 29th, there will be an e-bike town hall in Nocatee where families can talk about safety.

It starts at 6:30 pm and will be attended by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

