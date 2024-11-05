Local political experts, politicians to provide insight on Action News Jax’s Election Night special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will be joined by local political experts and politicians as results come in on Election Night.

As races are called and speeches are given, we will have insight from the following:

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R)

Current Florida House Rep. Angie Nixon (D)

University of North Florida political science professor Dr. Michael Binder

After our regularly scheduled newscasts end at 6:30 p.m., join us for the hour-long Action News Jax Election Special at 7 p.m. on FOX30 and the Action News Jax NOW stream.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can watch our continued coverage of Election 2024 wherever you stream -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Google TV.

Then, our election coverage will continue on FOX30 Action News Jax at 10, and on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 11.

You can also watch on the free Action News Jax app and on actionnewsjax.com.

