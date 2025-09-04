Local public health experts voice opposition to the state’s plan to end vaccination requirements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local parents and public health experts are expressing concerns over the state’s decision to end vaccine requirements.

It’s a change, Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday.

Florida would become the first state in the nation to do so.

But the former top doctor for Duval County said this could have significant consequences for families.

“We will see children sick,” said Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen, professor of pediatrics at UF Health Jacksonville. “We will see children hospitalized and we will see children die from these decisions being made.”

He said this policy will place children at great risk.

“They are not medical decisions,” said Dr. Goldhagen. “These are political decisions.”

He pointed to the Texas measles outbreak, the worst since 2000, where three people died. He said that with fewer kids vaccinated, we can expect more outbreaks like that.

The governor and his top health official argue the change will empower parents.

“In Florida, you have the right to be free,” said Gov. DeSantis. “You have the right to make your own decisions. You can participate in society without having these unscientific dictates imposed upon you.”

But it doesn’t sit well with Duval County parent and former school board candidate Sarah Mannion.

“It makes me very concerned for children,” said Mannion.

She said immunocompromised children who can’t get the vaccine will now be more at risk for diseases previously named eradicated, like measles and polio. Those are both on the list of the seven required vaccines kids need to attend preschool.

“People should not be surprised if we start seeing diseases like polio,” said Dr. Goldhagen.

Doctors on Wednesday told Action News Jax the same thing: that this decision is not in the best interest of children.

“These are devastating, devastating decisions and policies that will place children at great risk,” said Dr. Goldhagen.

Action News Jax is working to get the details of the state’s plan and will have the latest for you as they become available.

But whatever is decided, Dr. Goldhagen said parents should speak with their kids’ pediatricians before making any decisions.

