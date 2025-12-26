Local restaurant prepares for Gator Bowl, eyes changes ahead with stadium construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl brings thousands of fans to downtown Jacksonville and a usually a boost for local businesses.

Stephanie Acevedo is the owner of Flavorikan, located on the corner of East Duval Street.

She said game day weekends are some of the busiest and most rewarding times of the year.

“Almost all the people that come every game, they come back, hey, I came last year,” Acevedo said. “That’s nice, I feel good about that.”

And with Saturday’s excitement is already building.

I’m excited," Acevedo said.

But with construction on the Stadium of the future, it has left Acevedo thinking about what business will look like when the game temporarily moves out of Jacksonville.

That project will move the game to another location in December 2027/January 2028.

Acevedo has some concerns about losing those big game day crowds.

But she said she is also staying optimistic, hoping the project will bring other business opportunities.

“I’m good because there are going to be a lot of workers and a lot of stuff happening near this area,” Acevedo said.

After next year’s game, the Gator Bowl is expected to return to the bank in December 2028/ January 2029.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]