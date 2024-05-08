Local sailors participate in Fleet Week in Miami

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of military members are heading to Miami for a week-long tradition bringing active military and the community together. This year, two local sailors are joining in.

Hospital-man Second Class, Jalin Farrie is a Navy sailor and a 2019 First Coast graduate. He’s one of two military members from the local area who will be in Miami for Fleet Week.

The week-long event allows guided tours on ships and provides the opportunity for community outreach at local high schools. Service members will also get to attend a concert.

Wesley Campbell is another local participant. He is a 2020 Frank H. Peterson High School graduate.

Fleet Week takes place this week and will wrap up on Sunday.

