Local students ride free through Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s ‘My Ride 2 School’ program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County Public Schools prepare to welcome students back to class on Monday, August 12, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) reminds families of an additional transportation option. Through JTA’s My Ride 2 School program, middle and high school students can ride JTA buses and the First Coast Flyer at no cost daily.

“The My Ride 2 School program is an important partnership with Duval County Public Schools as our community responds to the challenges presented by a national bus driver shortage,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford, Sr. “If we can get kids to school on JTA buses that are already running, we can free up resources at the school district level to meet other needs.”

Students can access 34 JTA bus routes, including the First Coast Flyer routes, that stop at or near local schools. To take advantage of this program, students must present a valid school I.D. or one issued by JTA and their school before boarding.

The program also offers benefits beyond the regular school day, as it operates seven days a week. This availability supports students involved in afterschool or extracurricular activities when fewer school buses are running.

Parents and students are encouraged to check JTA bus schedules through the MyJTA app or online to find the routes that serve their area.

