Local students set to perform at iconic Carnegie Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ten young musicians from Jacksonville are heading to New York City to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall on February 1.

The Cathedral Arts Project String Orchestra Ensemble, known as CAPSO, earned the honor after taking first place in the Crescendo International Music Competition’s audition round.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The group is made up of students from several area schools, ranging from eighth to 11th grade.

Their hard work and dedication paid off, impressing both their director, Josh Stone, and the judges.

“Watching my students earn such a prestigious honor is an incredible moment for all of us,” Stone said.

CAPSO is part of the Cathedral Arts Project’s Emerging Artists Programs and includes current and former string students.

The ensemble focuses on both classical and contemporary music, giving students a chance to grow as musicians and performers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.