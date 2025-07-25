Local Subway manager accused of holding a 10-year-old girl against her will

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Subway manager is charged with false imprisonment after police said he grabbed a 10-year-old girl at the restaurant on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Old Middleburg Road and took her behind a locked door.

Investigators said James Anthony Morris Jr. held the victim against her will for more than two minutes.

According to Morris’s arrest report, the victim and her mom had just ordered sandwiches when the suspect was mopping the floors. The victim accidentally stepped on that portion of the floor, and her mom told her to apologize to the suspect. That’s when the suspect suddenly grabbed the victim by the hand and quickly escorted her to the back of the store and through a door.

“That’s just creepy, especially in an area like this where you want to feel safe,” said Olivia Hudson, who lives in Jacksonville. “Especially with your children.”

The report said the victim’s mom tried to open the door, but the suspect fought to keep it closed as she screamed for help.

Police said eventually she was able to push the door open enough that the victim was able to rush out to safety.

“I think it’s absolutely unacceptable, especially holding people against their will that just something that ain’t right,” said Robert Morro, who lives in Jacksonville.

The victim told police she was really scared and thought she was being kidnapped. Police said that behind the door, the man reportedly went on a rant about how terrible the girl’s parents were. She told police she had never seen the suspect before and confirmed that he did not make any sexual advances towards her.

As a parent, Cole Young said it’s always important to pay attention to your kids.

“You always got to watch,” said Young. “It’s crazy things that can happen like that.”

Jail records show Morris bonded out. He is expected to be in court on Aug.13th.

