Local tree trimmer with lengthy rap sheet back behind bars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local tree trimmer with a lengthy rap sheet is behind bars once again, accused of defrauding at least two Duval residents.

Local jeweler Brian Christoff was working at his mother-in-law’s house about a month ago when he said he was approached by Arthur Ayers, who offered to trim one of his trees.

“I already had this one priced at like $1,000 to have this taken down. He goes, I could do it for about $300,” said Christoff.

Christoff said he took the deal, paid Ayers the $300 and when he finished the job, Christoff asked him about doing a second trimming job on a larger tree.

But this time, after paying $450 up front, Christoff told Action News Jax he never saw Ayers again.

And it didn’t take him long to realize something was wrong.

“About three hours later when he said he was going to be back. He said, I’m gonna be back in 30 minutes,” said Christoff.

Court documents show Ayers has a lengthy arrest history, with 18 cases dating back to 2011 listed on his most recent arrest report alone.

It’s not clear how many of those arrests led to convictions.

At least three of the cases follow a similar fact pattern where Ayers allegedly requested half the price of a trimming service up front to get supplies and then never returned.

After Christoff saw Ayer’s extensive record, he contacted police.

“It’s one of those, you gotta do this for other people now,” said Christoff.

Christoff said he’s glad to see Ayers being held accountable and offered a few bits of advice for others who may be attracted by a deal that sounds too good to be true.

“If you’re willing to take the risk, understand that most likely, I don’t know, a fifty-fifty shot you may not get your money back. But if you’re willing to take that risk you might get a good deal. But if you’re not, pass on it,” said Christoff.

Action News Jax was able to find Ayers has been convicted on fraud charges multiple times in the past.

Ayers is currently charged with two counts related to fraud, driving on a suspended license and false representation as a licensed contractor.

He has not entered a plea yet.

