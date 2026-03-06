Long lines at Northside Walgreens improve after city leader contacts corporate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Long lines and long waits at a Northside pharmacy caught the attention of city leaders after being reported by Action News Jax.

The Walgreens on Lem Turner Road had been seeing heavy traffic both inside the store and in the drive-thru after several nearby locations closed over the past year.

But after Action News Jax brought the issue to Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr., he says he contacted Walgreens corporate.

Gaffney says corporate leaders sent a crew to the Lem Turner Road store to help reduce long lines outside and wait times inside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When Action News Jax returned to the location, we saw a noticeable difference with no long lines outside or inside for customers picking up prescriptions.

“Yeah, so they told me they’ll be here immediately and they’ll be here for the next few months and make sure the lines are decreasing and that it’s staffed up so constituents won’t be having these issues. When I got a call from you guys, it took about 30 minutes for me to get back to the district and talk to the CEO. I got a call back, and it was taken care of right away,” said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Gaffney added Walgreens crews were at the store in less than 24 hours to help address the issue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.