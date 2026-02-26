A ‘long time coming’: Jacksonville officially joins U.S. Civil Rights Trail 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The soul-stirring notes of “A long time coming” filled the air at Mount Ararat Baptist Church on Wednesday, but for those gathered, the song was more than a tribute; it was a victory march. After years of being overlooked, Jacksonville has officially secured its place on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The designation marks a major turning point for the city. In 2018, Jacksonville was notably absent from the trail, which spans 15 states and honors the landmarks of the American Civil Rights Movement. Since then, city leaders and local organizations have worked tirelessly to ensure the city’s history is no longer sidelined.

The celebration centered on the unveiling of the city’s first commemorative plaque, which will be permanently installed at Mount Ararat in March. The church holds a sacred spot in local history: on March 19, 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood at its pulpit to deliver his “This is a Great Time to Be Alive” sermon, galvanizing local desegregation efforts.

That historic moment will now be etched into the trail for the world to see.

The community says this is more than just representing the past; it’s about building the future.

Mount Ararat is only the beginning. The city announced that a total of 40 plaques will be installed across Jacksonville over the next several months. These markers will trace a path through the streets, neighborhoods, and institutions where grassroots organizing took root and local heroes fought for equality.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, who was one of the first African American women from Florida elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1990’s, attended the ceremony at the church where she grew up. For her, the trail is a vital teaching tool.

“It’s not just a plaque; it’s going to be an educational experience,” Brown said. “We’ve come a long way, and we need to share this information with young people.”

The impact of the designation is already resonating with the city’s youth. During the ceremony, speakers emphasized that the trail serves as a living classroom for those who did not witness the movement firsthand.

“It is a bridge between generations,” said Ashwin Venkatesh. “It is the reminder that change does not happen overnight. It happens when ordinary people choose to do extraordinary things together.”

As the first plaques begin to appear this spring, Jacksonville finally takes its rightful place in the national narrative of the fight for freedom. City leaders also mentioned that this will also have a financial impact on areas around the trail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.