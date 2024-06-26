Long time volunteer receives first Judy Coughlin ‘Be the Light’ Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jayfund recently honored one volunteer for helping change lives after she lost her own child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Helena Gutierrez Richards has made it her mission to help others for three decades- she was honored with the first Judy Coughlin “Be the Light” Award. The longtime advocate has been providing support to children with childhood cancer for more than 30 years through social work and pediatric care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She said the passion really started after losing her seven-year-old son to Leukemia.

“To be able to a family in crisis mode is important to me. When I get a call from a mom whose child is dying at home in July and there is no air conditioner, try to imagine the pain that child is enduring. I call Jayfund and I find a solution immediately,” said Richards.

CEO of Tom Coughlin Jayfund, Keli Coughlin said Helena has helped broadening the services Jayfund provides like the sibling support program and financial coaching program, despite retiring from her career in pediatric care five years ago.

“She’s met every patient and has attended almost every family gathering we have hosted in those last five years. She’s more committed than ever to serve these families who need our support. She is also working on investigating more ways of supporting these families,” said Coughlin.

RELATED: Orange Park teenager beats cancer then gets scholarship to NYU

Donations this year to the Jayfund soared to $800,000 and all proceeds will go to families struggling with many unexpected medical bills. Keli Coughlin said those families fall severely behind on other bills and even buying groceries.

The award was announced earlier this year during the 29th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic. During the event, Andrea Barry gave a speech on what life has been like since her 16-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer. Barry describes her budget as being eaten up by gallons of gas and car maintenance costs from driving back and forth to hospitals. Jayfund officials said these are the families they are working with to help end childhood cancer in Northeast Florida.

Helena Gutierrez Richards said it is important to help parents with concrete financial matters so they can fully be concentrated on their children’s health and treatment. She adds they do not deserve to worry about rent, mortgage or putting food on their tables when the organization has the means to fill that gap.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.