‘A lot of it is just serving the community’: JFRD looking to recruit firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) is looking for the next batch of firefighters who are ready to serve the community.

For first-generation firefighter Bryce Ranson, the job is about much more than a paycheck. Having served for the past seven months, Ranson describes the role as the fulfillment of a lifelong passion.

“A lot of it is just serving the community and helping people when it’s probably usually the worst day of their lives,” Ranson said. “It’s rewarding and the best decision I have ever made.”

While the work is physically demanding and the training is intense, Ranson says the emotional reward of the job is incomparable. “When you do get to treat somebody and see how happy they are... it is a good feeling, and it never goes away,” said Ranson.

Ranson takes pride every time he suits up, as his passion now his lifelong career is helping to build the community around him.

JFRD is recruiting more firefighters like Ranson, someone who is looking at the uniform not just as a career, but as a calling.

As Jacksonville’s population continues its steady climb, JFRD is grappling with the dual challenge of expansion and those retiring. Many of the firefighters hired during a hiring surge 25 years ago are now reaching the end of their service.

“We’ll be losing about 300 plus people over the next five years,” said Renaldo Horn, JFRD Chief of Recruitment. “So we’re always looking for good men and women who want to serve their community.”

For the current year, the department aims to fill approximately 70 openings. However, officials warn that the road to wearing the badge is a marathon, not a sprint.

The hiring process often takes between six and eight months. Applicants must secure a State of Florida Certificate of Compliance and hold certifications as both a firefighter and an EMT or Paramedic. Once hired, recruits undergo a rigorous training program before being assigned to a station.

The department leaders are ready to meet those seeking to be the new generation of heroes, ready to serve a city of over one million residents.

Starting Salary: Approximately $54,000.

Schedule: 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off.

Career Growth: Every member starts as a firefighter with the opportunity to climb the ranks.

MyJFRD - Join JFRD

