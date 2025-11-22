Loved ones hold a memorial ride for a Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a Jacksonville man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Allendale area are honoring his life.

On Saturday, they held a memorial ride for Keith Gates in downtown Jacksonville.

Dozens of motorcycles lined up under the Acosta Bridge for a heartfelt tribute to Gates.

For many, the ride was about healing through the same passion that brought them together.

“He taught me a lot,” Gates’ friend Hailey Humphrey said. “There was a lot that I didn’t know about bikes that I learned from him.”

Michael Lykins said he only knew gates less than a year but the two grew close, very quickly.

“That man was an angel,” Lykins said.

He even bought a bike that he and Gates were supposed to build together.

But now he is left with an unfinished bike and memories.

“It’s been hard every time,” Lykins said. “I touch it, I just break down because he is not here to help me.”

Gates’ death is the 40th one involving a motorcycle this year in Duval County.

A number that Lykins said he does not want to see grow anymore.

“I would like the rest of this year to finish out and a good beginning of next year to finish with hopefully low accidents,” Lykins said.

He said the best way to honor Gates is to keep others safe on the road.

“We need the cars and us bikers as well to please pay more attention,” Lykins said. “Take that extra 5 seconds to look left and look right. It will save a lot of lives.”

