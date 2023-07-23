Loved ones seeking answers after local mom found dead inside Northside smoke shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Loved ones mourn the tragic loss of Jennifer Khoraizat, a 38-year-old mother of six, who was found dead inside a smoke shop on Norwood Avenue earlier this month.

Police are investigating the case as a murder, but as of now, there is no information on a possible suspect or the cause of death. Her family says they just want justice and the answers they deserve.

Described by family and friends as someone with a heart of gold and a contagious laugh, Jennifer was a beloved member of the community.

“She was real funny, her laugh would carry the room. She loved everybody and just wanted to be accepted by everybody. She was a good mom,” recalled one close friend.

Jennifer’s sister, Belinda Hall, is devastated by the loss. “I was speechless, I just kind of crumbled,” she expressed.

According to a police report, investigators discovered drugs at the scene, but it remains unclear what kind of drugs they were and whether they played any role in her death.

The family is struggling to come to terms with the tragic incident and desperately seeks answers and justice.

“We’re clueless, we have no idea. That’s why we just want answers. We want as many people to come forward, give us that peace and give justice to Jennifer. Peace in our hearts... something her kids can actually go to sleep at night and not worry about anything happening to them,” said Belinda Hall.

During this difficult time, the family is trying to stay strong, holding on to the memories of Jennifer’s laughter and smile.

“Her laugh and her smile, just a heart of gold. She always found that good in somebody, you knew when Jennifer was around,” a close friend fondly remembered.

As the family prepares for Jennifer’s services in the near future, they urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the police.

