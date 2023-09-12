56 shell casings found in Glynn County drive-by shooting, man treated for multiple gunshot wounds

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Sept. 11 at around 9 p.m., the Glynn County Police Department responded to calls for a shooting at 15 Magnolia St.

On their way to the scene, police were told that a victim had been hit by multiple gunshots and was being brought to a local hospital.

GCPD secured the scene while officers met with the victim at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Terrance Thomas. He was taken to the emergency room by a neighbor. Thomas was treated for several gunshot wounds, one to the shoulder and several to the leg and thigh.

According to GCPD, Thomas was sitting in a chair in the front yard of 15 Magnolia St. when multiple rounds were fired in a drive-by shooting. A total of 56 shell casings from both 40-caliber and .223-caliber guns were collected by investigators.

Officers also collected various types of suspected drugs littered around the front yard.

At least three other residences were also damaged by the gunfire.

GCPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Savage at 912-554-7559 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

