Major improvements underway on Jacksonville’s Northbank Riverwalk: Expect closures and detours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is making significant strides in enhancing the Northbank Riverwalk with multiple projects to transform the area into a vibrant, scenic, and resilient waterfront. However, these improvements will come with temporary closures and detours for pedestrians.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Projects in Progress

McCoy’s Creek Restoration :

: This long-term project began in 2019 by removing the Leland St. and Smith St. Bridges. Phase I of the channel reconstruction, extending from Leland Street to I-95, is scheduled for completion in Fall 2024.



Meanwhile, work on the McCoys Creek Outfall, stretching from May Street to the St. Johns River, is expected to be finished by Fall 2025. The project aims to mitigate flooding by redesigning the creek to a more natural state, accompanied by a linear park system featuring the Emerald Trail.

Riverfront Plaza :

: Construction at the former Jacksonville Landing site is in full swing. Phase One involves developing the western half of the park, which will include an event lawn, playground, splash pad, restrooms, a café, a park office, and a landscaped Riverwalk extending from Hogan Street to the Main Street Bridge. Design for a new riverfront restaurant will start this summer.



Phase Two, scheduled for completion in 2027, will add a pedestrian path to the Main Street Bridge, a grand civic staircase with a large fountain, and a beer garden with outdoor seating.

Northbank Bulkhead Replacement - CSX :

: Set to start in Fall 2024 and end by Fall 2025, this project will replace the bulkhead between the Acosta Bridge and W. Coastline Dr. to address subsidence issues.

Performing Arts Center – Jacksonville Musical Heritage Garden :

: This musical-themed garden project, currently in the design phase, will enhance the space behind the Performing Arts Center. Completion is anticipated by Fall 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Impact on Riverwalk Access

Due to these ongoing projects, sections of the Riverwalk will be closed intermittently:

Current Closure :

: The Riverwalk is closed between Pearl Street and Main Street.

July 8, 2024 :

: The McCoys Creek Work Zone from Jackson Street to the Acosta Bridge will be closed until Fall 2025. Corkscrew Park will remain accessible from Pearl Street until construction begins in the CSX Bulkhead Work Zone this fall, after which it will close until Fall 2025.

Fall 2024 :

: The Riverwalk will be completely closed from Jackson Street to Main Street due to the CSX bulkhead project, which will last until Fall 2025. Pedestrians and cyclists will need to bypass this section, with a detour route provided from Jackson Street to Newnan Street.

Vehicle Detours

Riverwalk construction will not impact vehicle traffic directly. However, other related projects, including the Emerald Trail – Hogan Street Connector, Adams St. and Forsyth St. Two-Way Conversion, and Park Street Road Diet, will have marked detours for vehicles in the affected areas.

For detailed information on these and other Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) projects, visit the Mayor’s Transparency Dashboards at www.jacksonville.gov.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.