Major Jacksonville walking trail project promised millions in federal funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The federal government is pitching in money for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail project. Florida representatives Aaron Bean and John Rutherford are promising $147 million toward the trail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s truly going to be a game-changer for the city of Jacksonville,” says Representative Aaron Bean (R-Florida), who represents the 4th district of northeast Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has been telling you about the Emerald Trail project for years, showing the initial renderings of the trail when they were presented back in 2021. Groundworks Jacksonville is heading the project, and says the 30-mile trail will:

Connect 14 neighborhoods in and around downtown Jacksonville, the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek

Link 16 schools, two colleges, three hospitals, 21 parks and the Regional Transportation Center

Have 13 schools and 17 parks along the path

Groundworks Jacksonville tells Action News Jax 40% of the trail is either already built, under construction or already designed. It says the section running through LaVilla will open this year, and the part running on Hogan Street will start construction in mid-2024.

Congressman Bean is confident the money he and representative Rutherford are promising will put the project past the finish line.

“The Emerald Trail is coming,” Bean says, “to get this grant to help finish it elevates Jacksonville in a way we haven’t seen before.”

RELATED: This Week in the 904: Groundwork Jax CEO discusses funding for the city’s Emerald Trail project

But Bean says, to him, paving this path isn’t just about connecting the city, but protecting it.

“Jacksonville, if you don’t know is on a naughty list,” says Bean, “it’s one of the most dangerous cities, ranked by many, to be a pedestrian.”

A recent report from the National Traffic and Safety Administration ranks Jacksonville the 34th most dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians. New numbers from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says, in 2023, 42 people were hit and killed by cars in Duval County.

With the Emerald Trail staying off the roads, Bean hopes people will do the same.

RELATED: Groundwork Jacksonville receives $500K grant for Emerald Trail from James M. Cox Foundation

“To be on the trail without having the fear of getting run over by an 18-wheeler, it adds to our quality of life,” Bean says.

The Emerald Trail is expected to be ready by 2029. Groundworks Jacksonville tells Action News Jax its confident it’ll have the funding necessary to finish the trail by that deadline.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.