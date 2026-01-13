Man accused of killing 2 people days apart in Jacksonville pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, a man accused of two November killings in Jacksonville just days apart pleaded not guilty.

The suspect, Curtis Asberry III, appeared very calm as he went before a judge.

The suspect, Curtis Asberry III, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On November 15, police found Maurice Solomon dead along East 15th Street near Phoenix Avenue.

The arrest report states that Solomon was shot once in the neck.

The next day, on November 16, Tiffany Felton was found dead under a bridge on Blanding Blvd.

The arrest report shows that she was also shot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The report also shows that Felton’s family told police, “victim Felton had been ‘seeing’ Curt, but they were not in a relationship.”

As for Solomon, the report says Solomon’s family, “advised victim Solomon had told them about a female who went by ‘Tiff’ approximately one month prior to the homicide.”

“Mr. Asberry scores 518.25 months in Florida state prison. There’s a 25-year minimum mandatory on the two murder counts,” James Atkinson said with the State Attorney’s office. “There’s no state offer,” Atkinson added.

His trial is set for June. Asberry’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for February 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.