Man accused in retail fraud scheme targeting Walmart stores across Florida: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with six counts of retail theft after allegedly implementing a widespread retail fraud scheme in Walmart stores across Florida, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Branden Nikita Brown of Kissimmee was arrested on Friday after an investigation beginning in December 2024 led by NCSO.

According to NCSO, the investigation began after a Walmart loss prevention employee reported suspicious activity. Investigators found that the suspect entered the store without any merchandise, selected two mattresses from the sales floor, and showed customer service with a fraudulent receipt on his phone to complete a return and get a refund.

Another incident happened at the Walmart in Fernandina Beach.

Brown is accused of attempting fraudulent returns at 41 Walmarts from January 2024 to February 2025. NCSO says this resulted in almost $10,000 in stolen funds.

“This case shows that criminals don’t recognize county lines,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “This suspect allegedly targeted businesses across 15 separate judicial circuits. Just like the criminals we pursue, our investigators don’t stop at county lines either, and I’m proud of their diligent work to hold this suspect accountable.”

Brown is behind bars in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. His bond is over $120,000.

