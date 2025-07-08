Man accused of shooting teen to death at party on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man remained in Duval County jail on no bond Tuesday morning accused of shooting a woman to death Saturday. Stephan Smith is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Xzaria Randall.

Jacksonville sheriff’s officers responded to a shooting at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Rover Drive. When officers arrived, they found Randall with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a group of people had gathered at a party when a fight broke out. At some point during the altercation shots were fired.

