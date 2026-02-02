Man accused of strangling his mother arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in jail after he strangled his mother on Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Avery Garrison, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Duval County Jail, JSO said.

Officers responded to a reported battery at an East Arlington home on Bleinheim Place on Friday.

They found Jacqueline Jones-Garrison inside the home; police said she had been strangled and died at the scene.

Police said initially said that Garrison was cooperating with detectives during the investigation into his mother’s death. He was arrested Saturday.

