Man arrested after armed standoff at a Palatka hotel

PALATKA, Fla. — William Bradley, 25, was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with aggravated assault after a standoff at a hotel in Palatka.

The victim reported to Palatka Police that Bradley had threatened her with a firearm while they were in a hotel room.

She stated that he took her gun while she was sleeping and later confronted her with it, pointing it at her stomach.

Upon arrival at the hotel, officers learned from an employee that Bradley had attempted to extend his stay and mentioned he had a firearm. Due to such threats, the hotel was evacuated as a safety precaution.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded with deputies, the SWAT team and a negotiation team.

The negotiation team managed to speak with Bradley via phone, leading him to surrender to law enforcement peacefully.

Officers recovered a firearm from Bradley’s hotel room following his surrender.

After being taken into custody, Bradley was transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he became violent, biting two deputies before additional charges were deemed potentially necessary.

Bradley is currently being held without bond as authorities assess the situation. Potential additional charges are pending.

William Bradley, 25, arrested for aggravated assault William Bradley, 25, arrested for aggravated assault after hotel room standoff

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.